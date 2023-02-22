All the WWE 2K23 Superstar Ratings Revealed so Far

2K has slowly been revealing new details, gameplay, and images from its anticipated WWE 2K23, and now that we have the full roster and have seen WarGames in action, it's time for the Superstar ratings to start rolling in. WWE will reveal a host of new ratings during tomorrow's special UpUpDownDown stream, but 2K still took a moment to reveal several superstar ratings today. That includes scores for AJ Styles, Toxic Attraction, Chyna, Sami Zayn, and more, and you can check out all of the Superstar Ratings starting on the next slide. Hopefully tomorrow we'll have a bevy of new scores to add, so make sure to check back tomorrow for a major update.

While we wait for more updates to modes like Universe, MyGM, MyFACTION, MyRISE, and more, we did have a chance to test out the newest addition to the franchise WarGames. The mode was insanely fun and featured the beautiful chaos that the match is known for in NXT and now Survivor Series, and WWE 2K23 Developer Bryan Williams broke down how the match captures what's so special about the real-life version.

"Yeah, there is definitely beauty in the chaos that unfolds within this match type. And yeah, I will reiterate, yes, the Survivor Series WarGames, the holding cells are different, but we still do have that Survivor Series arena that you can use for WarGames in the match. if you've seen any version of the NXT WarGames, that's what the team mirrored this match off of," Williams said.

"There will be the intervals, of course, with these new participants making their way into the match. And as with a lot of things within this game, you can customize the rules to your liking. In terms of the intervals by default, I believe they are at 90 seconds, but we have multiple options that you can adjust these intervals from 30 seconds going all the way to 300 seconds depending on how long you want to stay in this match," Williams said.

"So we have that that players can adjust to their likings, the same as win conditions. We have pinfall submission, and you can set it to pin only. You can set it to submission only, and we even have the win condition where you can actually force an opponent out of the match if you're fighting on top of the cage itself. Once all participants have entered and we get into the match beyond, which for those who don't know, is when all the team members have left their holding cells and are in the ring environment, that's when the winner can be decided. So if you're playing with that win condition of being able to force somebody out, if you happen to be fighting on top of that cage and you can whittle your opponent's shield down and then hit them with your finisher, it's a unique finisher up there, you can basically toss this opponent out of the ring, which forfeits it for their team and you could pick up that win," Williams said.

WWE 2K23 Deluxe Edition and Icon Edition will allow early access starting on March 14th, while the Standard Edition and Cross-Get Edition will release on Friday, March 17th.

Are you excited for WWE 2K23? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling and gaming with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!