Bianca Belair Shatters a Massive WWE Record

Bianca Belair is now the longest-reigning African American champion in WWE history. "The EST" won the Raw Women's Championship back at WrestleMania 38 in a Match of the Year contender against Becky Lynch and has since held the title for 346 days. The previous record was set by MVP, who held the United States Championship for 343 days. Belair took to Twitter on Monday to celebrate the accomplishment as she preps for her next title defense against Asuka at WrestleMania 39.

Belair broke the record for the longest world championship reign for a black WWE star last year when her reign reached 200 consecutive days. She spoke with BT Sport at the time about the importance of continuing to break barriers and surpass milestones.

"I wanna keep breaking those barriers and be that person that shows this is possible," she said at the time (h/t WrestlingNews.co). "Let's keep riding with this. So, even more pressure, let's make it happen because, you know what? I'm going against Bayley, who is the longest-reigning SmackDown Women's Champion. I don't like that because she has something that ends in EST, and everything that ends in EST belongs to me, so that's my goal to be the longest-reigning Raw Women's Champion. That starts with getting past 200 days. That's crazy."

WWE WrestleMania 39 Card (As of Now)

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes

United States Championship: Austin Theory vs. John Cena

SmackDown Women's Championship: Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley

Raw Women's Championship: Bianca Belair vs. Asuka

Brock Lesnar vs. Omos

Intercontinental Championship: Gunther vs. Drew McIntyre/Sheamus

Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul

Becky Lynch, Lita & Trish Stratus vs. Damage CTRL

Edge vs. Finn Balor (Hell in a Cell)

Bianca Belair Hints at Her Upcoming Hulu Reality Show

"I will say that I used to have a little bit of downtime at home, but now I guess I won't have any now. But the icing on the cake is that I get to do it with my husband. It's exciting. I am nervous," Belair said in a recent interview with ComicBook about her upcoming Hulu reality series with her husband, Montez Ford. "Never thought that I would be doing a reality type show, but my husband is full of life, and when I tell people that the person that y'all see in the ring is the person that I get at home. So now, I get to share that with the world."

"I'm excited, but I'm also nervous. We're exposing ourselves and our family and pulling the curtain back a little bit, showing a balance between who we are in the ring but also outside the ring," she added. "It's exciting times, and we'll see what happens. I see comments of people saying like, 'Oh we ready. We going to watch.' Y'all better watch!"