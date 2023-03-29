Rey Mysterio Provides a Major Retirement Update Ahead of WWE WrestleMania 39

Rey Mysterio will be competing at WWE's WrestleMania 39 this weekend against his son, Dominik Mysterio, inside SoFi Stadium in Inglewood (Los Angeles), California. The former WWE Champion and Lucha libre icon had been trying to avoid a confrontation with his son ever since Dominik turned his back on his father and joined The Judgement Day faction at the Clash at the Castle pay-per-view last September. He went so far as to move from the Raw to SmackDown roster, but Dom continued to pursue him and try to goad him into a fight at every turn. It was only once Dom started insulting his father that Rey finally snapped, striking his son before accepting his challenge for a WrestleMania match.

A big question surrounding Mysterio in recent years is how much longer he intends to keep wrestling before retirement. While he doesn't plan on hanging up his boots after his match with Dom, Mysterio made it clear in interviews this week that he intends to retire when he's 50 years old. He's currently 48.

"I've always had this number in mind and it just kept getting higher and higher every single time just because how great my body has been feeling and overall, how since my schedule slimmed down, I feel like this energetic person that loves to go in there and perform on a once-a-week basis. Just brings out a different type of energy," Mysterio told Fox 5 DC. "But, I had 5-0, 50 was the number that I said I was... I cannot and I don't think I will go past it. But to be able to be inducted and given such a prestigious honor of being part of the Hall of Fame, it's like the ultimate in your career. You always think that, hoping that one day when you retire, that offer is presented to you but here it is, you know? I'm in somewhat of the peak of my career maybe because I still feel great, I feel like I can compete on the level of other superstars but overall, it's just a dream come true."

WWE WrestleMania 39 Card

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes (Night Two)

Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes (Night Two) WWE United States Championship: Austin Theory vs. John Cena (Night One)

Austin Theory vs. John Cena (Night One) Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul (Night One)

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships: The Usos vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn

The Usos vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn SmackDown Women's Championship: Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley

Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley Raw Women's Championship: Bianca Belair vs. Asuka

Bianca Belair vs. Asuka WWE Intercontinental Championship: Gunther vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus

Gunther vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus Brock Lesnar vs. Omos

Edge vs. Finn Balor (Hell in a Cell Match)

Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio

Becky Lynch, Trish Stratus & Lita vs. Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai & Iyo Sky)

Braun Strowman & Ricochet vs. The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) vs. Alpha Academy (Chad Gable & Otis) vs. The Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar)

Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez vs. Natalya & Shotzi vs. Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler vs. Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville

WWE's WrestleMania 39 takes place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood (Los Angeles), California on April 1-2. Stay tuned for live, full coverage of the event this weekend!