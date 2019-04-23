Bobby Roode Gets a New Name, New Mustache on WWE Raw

With Chad Gable now on SmackDown Live, Bobby Roode got a slight reboot on Monday Night Raw this week when he appeared in a YouTube promo calling himself Robert Roode while sport a new spruce mustache.

“You can now formally address me as ‘The Glorious’ Robert Roode,” Roode said. “And how do I feel [about losing Gable]? I’ve never felt better in my entire career. I have never felt better in my entire life. Because of the Superstar Shake-up, I’ve been able to drop 150 pounds of dead weight by the name of Chad Gable.”

Roode was booked to take on Ricochet later in the night.

Roode initially wrestled in TNA [now Impact Wrestling] as Robert Roode, but eventually changed his first name to Bobby before his two reigns as TNA Impact World Heavyweight Champion in 2011 and 2014. He kept the name once he moved over to NXT in 2016.

Since joining the WWE Roode has been NXT Champion, United States Champion and (most recently) Raw Tag Team Champion with Gable. The pair officially turned heel the night after WrestleMania 35, attacking Aleister Black and Ricochet after losing a tag match against them.

Back in mid-2018 Roode conducted an interview on the Chasing Glory with Lilian Garcia podcast where he was asked about fans saying he was struggling in the midcard once he hit the main roster.

“They don’t know what’s going on,” Roode said. “For me, it’s patience, it timing. Like I said, ‘Timing is everything in the business.’ and people can say whatever they want, but I came up here, I came up to Smackdown and had a great run there. I got work with Randy Orton, I got to work with Shinsuke, I got to tag with those guys, I got to work with AJ tagging. It may not have been on television, but Live Events and different things, I got to work with some amazing people, and became the United States Champion, was a part of a WrestleMania. I haven’t had a weekend off in a year. Even though you don’t see me on television every week, I’m still working, I’m still doing stuff and having great matches.”

