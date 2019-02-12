Booker T Argues for Charlotte Flair to Miss WrestleMania 35 Main Event

Charlotte Flair replaced Becky Lynch in the WrestleMania 35 main event against Ronda Rousey on Monday after Vince McMahon announced he was suspending Becky Lynch and replacing her with Flair.

While fans across the Internet joined Lynch and Rousey in voicing their outrage, numerous reports have pointed to the WWE having a triple threat match for the Raw Women’s Championship on April 7 involving all three women.

In his latest episode of the Heated Conversations podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T argued that Flair isn’t necessary for the match, and that the show would be better served in a main event of just Rousey vs. Lynch.

“I say we shelve Charlotte Flair for this one,” Booker said. “I really think, Charlotte Flair, come on, her legacy is going to be cemented throughout the years. That’s just a given! But right now, I honestly, truly think that it’s Becky Lynch’s time and Becky Lynch needs this more than Charlotte Flair, I think. Becky Lynch needs this spotlight to actually go out and continue to do business. This is Becky Lynch’s moment to go out and shine on the biggest stage of them all, and I’m going to tell you right now, there’s no other way that you can do that than being in a singles match, one-on-one, mano a mano.

“Let’s go out and see how good Becky Lynch really is,” he added. “Let’s go out and see how good Ronda Rousey can be, and that’s the way I think it should be. I think, this time right here, this WrestleMania, this moment — 2019, it should be Becky Lynch’s time. The man in the WWE! That’s just the way I see it. Charlotte Flair, come on, she’s going to have her time, Charlotte Flair is going to make history making moments. Charlotte Flair has already made history in so many different ways. But right now, like John Cena used to say, ‘Your time is up, my time is now.’ The time, right now, is Becky Lynch’s.”

The rivalry between Lynch and Flair stretches back to SummerSlam, as it was Flair winning the SmackDown Women’s Championship at that event that initially caused Lynch to turn heel and eventually adopt the “The Man” persona. The two wound up being the final two competitors in this year’s Women’s Royal Rumble match, and Lynch managed to pull out the victory dispite Flair consistently attacking her injured leg.

WrestleMania 35 takes place at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.