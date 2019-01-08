Braun Strowman Reportedly Still Not Cleared for Contact

The biggest match of Braun Strowman‘s young WWE career awaits him in three weeks at the Royal Rumble. But at this moment, Strowman is still not medically cleared to compete.

According to Wrestling Observer Radio, Strowman has yet to be cleared for contact. Strowman is apparently still healing from a November 27 elbow surgery and that will keep him from participating in WWE Live Events where his scheduled matches with Baron Corbin have been ending in count-outs.

Technically Strowman did wrestle at TLC in December but all he needed to beat Baron Corbin was to set his big boot on a prone Corbin’s chest and wait for the referee to count three. Strowman showed up at the pay-per-view with his arm in a sling, and instead of getting physical, he waited for a troupe of WWE Superstars to unload an offensive against Corbin until the Lone Wolf could no longer move — making for an easy night for Strowman.

However, things won’t be so nice at the Royal Rumble on January 28 when Brock Lesnar stands across the ring from Strowman. We’ll guess that WWE fully expects Strowman to be healthy by then, however, Vince McMahon may like to see him in the ring before then.

On Raw, Strowman was once again limited in a non-physical role as his role on Monday had him only staring down Lesnar. By all indications, Strowman won’t be missing the Rumble, but may not be fully healthy.

Regardless, current expectations have Lesnar getting past Strowman and taking his Universal Championship to WrestleMania 35. While Strowman is certainly possible, Lesnar was Vince McMahon’s first pick as an emergency replacement for Roman Reigns. Even though Lesnar may have a dubious reputation with WWE fans, he’s still a blockbuster raw and every time his music hits, people stand up. In 2019, Lesnar is simply bigger than Strowman and for that reason alone, he’ll win at the Rumble.

Smart money says that Strowman will one day become Universal Champion. However, he’s only just begun his WWE career and will have to simply wait his turn. But at his moment, he, along with Lesnar, Seth Rollins, and Drew McIntyre are the only people on Raw’s list of fitting Universal Champions and his time to hold the big red belt may come after WrestleMania season.