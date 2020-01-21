Rumor: Bray Wyatt vs. Kane Planned for Next WWE Saudi Arabia Show

Bray Wyatt is set to defend the WWE Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble this Sunday when “The Fiend” takes on Daniel Bryan in a Strap Match. And while there’s a slight chance of Bryan winning, it looks like WWE is already moving on to its next plan for Wyatt at the upcoming Saudi Arabia event in late February (official date for that show is still TBA). According to an advertisement that was reportedly shown in Saudi Arabia, Wyatt will take on former WWF Champion and Mayor of Knox County Kane in a battle for the Universal title.

UK outlet WrestleTalk uploaded a screenshot of the supposed advertisement, though they pointed it it’s entirely possible this is a fake ad given that it advertises for the WWE Network in a country where it’s not currently available. But WWE already started sewing the seeds for a match between the two on this past week’s SmackDown when Wyatt tried to attack “The Big Red Machine” only for Daniel Bryan to launch a surprise attack.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Wyatt has a habit of bringing out his Fiend persona just for matches with people he’s previously feuded with, and Kane fits that bill. Glenn Jacobs was Wyatt’s first opponent when he arrived on the main roster back in 2013 with the rest of The Wyatt Family, leading to a Ring of Fire match between the two at that year’s SummerSlam.

Check out the full card for the Royal Rumble (so far) in the list below. The show takes place this Sunday at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas.

WWE Universal Championship: “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt vs. Daniel Bryan (Strap Match)

Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch vs. Asuka

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Bayley vs. Lacey Evans

Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin (Falls Count Anywhere)

Sheamus vs. Shorty G

Men’s Royal Rumble Match (Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, AJ Styles, Erick Rowan, Randy Orton, Rey Mysterio, Ricochet, Drew McIntyre, Elias, King Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, Otis, Tucker, Rusev, Bobby Lashley, Aleister Black, Buddy Murphy, Braun Strowman, Shinsuke Nakamura, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe, TBA)

Women’s Royal Rumble Match (Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Nikki Cross, Sarah Logan, TBA)

While there haven’t been any wrestlers from the brand announced for the show, WWE confirmed during it’s annual “Royal Rumble: By The Numbers” video pacakage on YouTube that NXT will play a role in Sunday’s event. The latest betting odds for the show have Reigns favorited to win the Men’s Rumble and Shayna Baszler picked to win the Women’s Rumble.