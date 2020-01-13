Bray Wyatt Sends Coded Message to Matt Hardy While He’s Stuck in Limbo

In case you haven’t been watching Matt Hardy’s Free The Delete series on his personal YouTube page (you should, it’s good), the former WWE Tag Team Champion currently finds himself in “Limbo” after losing a Hardy Compound match and having his “Woken” persona be deleted. The storyline is a not-too-subtle tie-in to his current situation in WWWE, where his contract is set to expire on March 1 and he hasn’t been given much to do on WWE television as that date draws closer. Hardy has managed to tie in Bray Wyatt to his “Broken Universe” storyline with the phrase “Let Me In” being whispered in a couple of episodes, and he outright mentioned how Sister Abigail has affected his other-worldly alter-ego.

Wyatt decided to join in on the fun via Twitter.

dear matt, i couLd nEver hurT you i could heal you, just like you did for Me whEn the world threw me away you were the only one offering to pick me up and I Never forget….. — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) January 13, 2020

In case you missed it, the capital letters in the tweet read, “LET ME IN.” Yowie wowie.

Hardy and Wyatt feuded in early 2018, leading to the only WWE-televised Hardy Compound match, The Ultimate Deletion. The match culminated in Hardy tossing Wyatt into the Lake of Reincarnation, causing him to disappear until WrestleMania 34 where he turned babyface and helped Hardy win the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal. As the “Deleters of Worlds,” the pair held the Raw Tag Team Championships for several months before dropping them to The B-Team. Hardy was taken off television to recover from injuries, while Wyatt was absent until early 2019 when he debuted his new Firefly Funhouse/Fiend persona.

4 I Never Forget Incredibly Noble Interventions Thank You https://t.co/T1uJMZE3g2 — The VESSEL of Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) January 13, 2020

Hardy also recently revived his “Thoughts From The Throne” series, where he outright stated the “Free The Delete” series has subtle messages fans should keep an eye on.

“To everyone out there that is watching ‘Free The Delete,’ which is continuing on with that cinematic feel, I hope you’ve been enjoying them. I’ve been doing them in a very specific way where… I think in the professional wrestling business now if you’re or a performer or especially if you’re a promoter and you’re putting together events, we serve two masters,” Hardy said. “I think there’s the diehard fan that knows the deal and knows what’s going on. And I think that fanbase is growing exponentially and is getting larger every single day. That’s one audience that we definitely have to take care of cater to them. And the other audience is the casual fans. And there are casual fans out there that just love the casual concept of wrestling and this larger than life story, a good guy versus a bad guy. And they want to see a story happen that culminates in a match and there’s train wrecks along the way.

“There’s two masters we’re serving, and the point that I was saying was in ‘Free The Delete’ I’m trying to cater to both of those. That’s kind of how I try to perform in this day in age. … So if you see something in ‘Free The Delete’ that stands out and you think, ‘Maybe this means something?’ It means something.”