Bray Wyatt and Sasha Banks Both Reportedly Not Medically Cleared for WWE Raw Tonight

Bray Wyatt and Sasha Banks both wound up on the losing ends of their respective Hell in a Cell matches at Sunday night’s Hell in a Cell pay-per-view. And based on a new report from POST Wrestling’s John Pollock, neither wrestler is in any condition to get back inside the ring for Monday Night Raw tonight. Pollock added that no return timelines were given for either wrestler, indicating that neither will miss any considerable amount of television time. Banks opened the show with a brutal Raw Women’s Championship match against Becky Lynch inside the cell and despite driving her opponent through a table, ladder and chair with three different meteoras, she wasn’t able to pick up the victory. “The Man” hit Banks with a Bexploder off the top rope onto a pile of chairs, then locked in the Disarmer to force “The Boss” to tap out.

Then at the end of the night the cell came back down for a Universal Championship match between Wyatt and Seth Rollins. The champ nailed Wyatt with 11 total Curb Stomps and whacked him with almost every kind of weapon that could be found under the ring, but he couldn’t keep the demonic figure down for more than a couple of seconds. He finally resorted to using a sledgehammer, which caused the referee to throw out the match.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The crowd in attendance objectively hated the decision as chants for refunds and AEW rang throughout the Golden 1 Center. WWE initially tweeted that a rematch between the two would take place at Survivor Series in November, but the post was quickly deleted.

This story is developing…