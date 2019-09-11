Watch: Bray Wyatt Defeats The B-Team as The Fiend in a Dark Match After WWE SmackDown Live

Bray Wyatt appeared at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night as “The Fiend,” but not in the way many fans were hoping for. The former WWE Champion brought out his new demonic persona for a dark match after both SmackDown Live and 205 Live had stopped rolling, and wound up in a handicap match against both Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel of the B-Team.

According to fans inside the arena Wyatt won the match with ease via his Mandible Claw finisher.

This is somewhat of a letdown for fans of Wyatt’s new gimmick, especially since he’s made a habit out of attacking legends in recent months and teased potentially attacking The Undertaker in the latest episode of the Firefly Fun House. But instead of Wyatt, “The Deadman” was greeted by Sami Zayn during his promo at the start of the episode and nailed him with a chokeslam.

Wyatt’s previous victims include Mick Foley, Kurt Angle and Jerry “The King” Lawler. His first match as The Fiend took place at SummerSlam, where he defeated an old rival in Finn Balor in about three minutes. While he hasn’t given any out-of-characters interviews about his new persona, others have given a glimpse into Wyatt’s thought process for his new “Mr. Rodgers meets demonic clown” gimmick.

Jason Baker, who works for Tom Savini Studios and directed the original Firefly Fun House segments, recently spoke with Gamespot about how Wyatt’s new look (and severed head lantern from SummerSlam) came to be.

“It’s all Bray’s brainchild,” Baker said. “He had these ideas, and we did some concept art, but it wasn’t really hitting home with Bray. So he got a really, really good sketch artist named Kyle Scarborough, out of St Louis, to do some concept art for him. Those sketches were awesome, and we took those and brought them to life.

“They’re good blueprints, but we put our own stamp on the mask as well,” he added. “It comes down to sculpting, logistics, and comfort. If the guy’s going to wear this while beating the living piss out of people, he should be able to see out of it and make sure it’s strapped to his head.”

Wyatt recently issued a challenge to Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman, saying whoever wins their Universal Championship match at Clash of Champions will have to face him at Hell in a Cell in October.