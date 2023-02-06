Current WWE Champion Sees Brock Lesnar As His "End Boss"

Since returning to WWE in 2012, Brock Lesnar has largely been occupied with a select few opponents. The Beast Incarnate had lengthy feuds with John Cena and Triple H before mixing it up with CM Punk and The Undertaker. Victories over all of the aforementioned men led him into a multi-year program with Roman Reigns, as the two were on-again, off-again rivals from 2015 until this past summer. With the Lesnar-Reigns rivalry seemingly in the permanent rear view, the former WWE Champion is open for business once more, and has set his sights on old foe Bobby Lashley.

Lesnar and Lashley first met at WWE Royal Rumble 2022, which saw The All-Mighty score a sneaky victory over The Beast thanks to help from Reigns. Lesnar got his win back this past fall at WWE Crown Jewel, but Lashley walked out of Saudi Arabia looking like the stronger man. Lashley got the upper hand in last week's men's Royal Rumble match, eliminating Lesnar from the multi-man battle royal.

While that elimination erupted the Alamodome, another Lesnar moment from the premium live event got social media buzzing. Shortly after entering the match, Lesnar stood off with WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther. This brought a long-running dream match to life, if only briefly.

Gunther himself is well-aware of the potential that comes with a proper clash against Lesnar.

"Brock is a one in a million guy, one in ten million," Gunther told The Rob Brown Show. "I always liked those guys that have stood out from the pack. I always loved his matches and was very impressed with that and also with the recent years in WWE."

Going further, Gunther noted that he sees Lesnar as his "end boss."

"I always thought it would a be thing for wrestling and my style, that's my end boss," Gunther continued. "I've been portrayed as the end boss in wrestling for a lot of guys, but I think Brock could be my end boss. I really hope the match goes down at some point."

Gunther and Lesnar were once rumored for a WWE WrestleMania 39 clash, but both men seem to be going in different directions. Lesnar is expected to end his trilogy with Lashley, while Gunther is supposedly set for a triple threat championship defense against Drew McIntyre and Sheamus.

WWE WrestleMania 39 goes down on April 1st and April 2nd.