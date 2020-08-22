Bronson Reed Pays Homage to Bam Bam Bigelow at NXT TakeOver XXX

Bronson Reed paid homage to a legend of professional wrestling during NXT TakeOver XXX on Saturday evening. The tribute was evident immediately as he made his entrance, as Reed wore a pair of tights and jacket inspired by Bam Bam Bigelow's iconic gear from the 1980s and 1990s. The gear featured the iconic yellow, red, and purple flames up the side of his singlet.

Fans were very quick to notice the Bigelow-inspired ring gear, which was also called out the announce team. At one point, Beth Phoenix yelled out "The Beast from the East would be proud" after Reed hit a dive to the outside.

Bigelow was a legendary big man in the sport. The native of Asbury Park, New Jersey was a star for the WWE during two different decades. His most memorable match was at WrestleMania XI when he took on NFL Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor. He also had stints with both WCW and ECW.

