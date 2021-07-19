Charlotte Flair Flips Off Crowd at WWE's Money in the Bank When Becky Lynch Chants Start

✖

Charlotte Flair flipped off the crowd during WWE's Money in the Bank following the start of chants calling out for Becky Lynch. Lynch has been gone from WWE television every since she revealed following Money in the Bank 2020 that she was pregnant and relinquished the Raw Women's Championship, and fans have been hoping for her return following reports of Lynch getting back into ring shape and nearly ready for her return. But with the WWE crowd at Money in the Bank openly calling for it, they definitely got under Charlotte Flair's skin and she responded in kind during her match against Rhea Ripley.

Although the actual live feed cut away from some of what went down, shortly after the fans starting to chant "We Want Becky," Charlotte Flair looked toward the crowd and raised her middle finger in defiance of those chants as they most definitely ignored the two performers currently in the ring. This got the huge reaction you would expect, and goes to show how different it's going to be now that crowds have returned. Check out the incident in question below:

Charlotte flipping off the fans LMAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO #MITB pic.twitter.com/Z2bSRElhrl — Italo Santana (@BulletClubIta) July 19, 2021

What did you think of Charlotte Flair flipping the bird towards the WWE crowd at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view? Is it just another sign of the different kind of energy we'll get now that live crowds have returned to sports entertainment? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!

Money in the Bank is currently streaming live on pay-per-view and through Peacock as of this writing. The full card and results for WWE Money in the Bank 2021 breaks down as such: