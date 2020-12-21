WWE Fans React To Charlotte Flair Return At TLC

Charlotte Flair made her return to WWE television on Sunday night at TLC. Flair returned as the mystery tag team partner for Asuka, who was challenging Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. Flair's return wasn't all that surprising, as plenty of reporting recently alluded to her being the tag team mystery partner. Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline confirmed it on Sunday afternoon.

Flair's return as part of this made a lot of sense from a storyline perspective, as well. It was Jax who storyline put Flair out of action several months ago. The announcers referenced this as well, as Flair early in the match wanted a piece of Jax. In the end, Flair hit Natural Selection on Baszler to win the titles alongside Asuka.

Flair's father, the legendary Ric Flair, was also shown backstage watching the match as it was underway. Plenty of WWE fans were excited to see Flair return to television and we've collected some of their responses.