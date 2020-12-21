WWE Fans React To Charlotte Flair Return At TLC
Charlotte Flair made her return to WWE television on Sunday night at TLC. Flair returned as the mystery tag team partner for Asuka, who was challenging Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. Flair's return wasn't all that surprising, as plenty of reporting recently alluded to her being the tag team mystery partner. Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline confirmed it on Sunday afternoon.
Flair's return as part of this made a lot of sense from a storyline perspective, as well. It was Jax who storyline put Flair out of action several months ago. The announcers referenced this as well, as Flair early in the match wanted a piece of Jax. In the end, Flair hit Natural Selection on Baszler to win the titles alongside Asuka.
Flair's father, the legendary Ric Flair, was also shown backstage watching the match as it was underway. Plenty of WWE fans were excited to see Flair return to television and we've collected some of their responses.
Star Power, For Sure
Monday Night Raw absolutely needed Charlotte Flair to return as she adds some much-needed star power to the show.
If you look at both rosters, SmackDown's women's division has been thriving while Raw's has required a boost.#WWERAW— Chris Toplack (@christoplack) December 21, 2020
Six Months Is A Long Time
Charlotte Flair is BACK for the first time in 6 months to team with Asuka to challenge for the Women's Tag Team Championships! #WWETLC— Inside The Ropes (@Inside_TheRopes) December 21, 2020
Take It Slow?
Now that Charlotte Flair is back. DON’T overexpose her or immediately give her the title #WWETLC— The Real One (@WWEREALONE) December 21, 2020
Grand Slam Champ
Congratulations to Charlotte Flair on becoming the FIRST woman to capture the Divas, Raw, Smackdown, NXT and Women's Tag Titles in WWE 🎉🎉🎉 #WWETLC pic.twitter.com/xbLnVRtVwf— Wrestle Critic (@WrestleCritic) December 21, 2020
That Moonsault Though
It’s good to see a Charlotte Flair moonsault again.#WWETLC pic.twitter.com/qaySvXjvhc— Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) December 21, 2020
That's A Resume
Charlotte Flair has now won the:— Top Rope Nation Podcast (@TopRopeNation) December 21, 2020
Divas Championship
NXT Women’s Championship
Raw Women’s Championship
Smackdown Women’s Championship
WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship
Royal Rumble#WWETLC
The Queen Reigns
Charlotte Flair STEAMROLLED Nia Jax in that match!
Wild when you've been booking Jax as an unstoppable monster! #WWETLC— Tom Campbell (@TomCampbell) December 21, 2020
Reigns?
SB asked me how I’d feel if they ever did Charlotte Flair vs Roman Reigns for the title and I about lost my damn mind OF FUCKING COURSE CAN YOU IMAGINE #WWETLC pic.twitter.com/mOHG5EkTso— kate spiced latte ☕️🍂 (@makeitloud) December 21, 2020