Charlotte Flair Talks Male Superstar’s Reaction to All-Female WrestleMania Main Event

The women of WWE main eventing WrestleMania has been a long time coming. However, it’s not exactly surprising. Recent years have seen the females close out multiple pay-per-views and WrestleMania is just another step in the progression. However, regardless of sex, the main event of WrestleMania is hallowed ground and easily the shiniest opportunity in all of WWE. But despite women claiming the territory this year, Charlotte Flair says the men’s locker room has been wholly supportive.

In an interview with CBS’ State of Combat, Flair says her male counterparts are all for the women taking WWE’s top spot.

“I’m sure they want the moment but they are proud of us,” said Charlotte. “They are supportive. Anytime we had done well on a pay per view, like my match at Survivor Series, even WWE Evolution with my Last Woman Standing match against Becky Lynch at the pay-per-view, they have been supportive this whole way. They see how hard we work. We are given the same opportunity to tell a story, and right now our story is what should be the main event and they are proud of.”

For several months, it’s been clear that some combination of Flair, Ronda Rousey, and Becky Lynch would challenge for WrestleMania 35’s final match. However they’d be pushed by the Universal Championship, but a few weeks ago WWE officially announced their history-making decision.

“I didn’t know that we were going to be the main event. I had hoped. I still didn’t know, but I thought, okay, if we were going to be in the main event why haven’t we been announced? I was wondering if we were going to be or not so I was still a little surprised when I got the phone call.”

“Vince McMahon told us all three personally, and just how proud he was, and congratulations and that we earned it. Coming from the boss it meant so much. He is trusting us with his biggest show of the year and he believes in us which means so much to us,” siad Charlotte.

But even though WrestleMania is trancendent accomplishment, Flair wants more.

“This might be the pinnacle of the Women’s Evolution, but I still want to move that goal post,” said Charlotte. “If you could see my smile right now, I am beaming. I want to tell you that it has hit me, but it hasn’t, but man, we are the main event of WrestleMania!”

