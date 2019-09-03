WWE

Chris Jericho’s AEW World Championship Victory Celebration Becomes a Meme

Chris Jericho made history on Saturday night by becoming the first-ever AEW World Champion by […]

Chris Jericho made history on Saturday night by becoming the first-ever AEW World Champion by beating “Hangman” Adam Page at All Out. The 48-year-old veteran heel took his victory lap backstage by ruthlessly cutting down everyone in sight with a live microphone, then went off to celebrate his new championship by himself.

Fans noticed a clip of Jericho during the All Out post -how where, in an strange voice, Jericho celebrated drinking champagne by shouting “A little bit of the bubbly!” Wrestling fans took that three-second clip and turned it into a hilarious meme on Twitter.

Check out some of the best memes of the clip below.

Mambo No. 5!

 

Simpsons Did It

 

An Enternal Loop

 

Every Time Now

 

The Perfect Response

 

Simpsons Did It Again

 

And Again!

 

