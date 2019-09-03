Chris Jericho’s AEW World Championship Victory Celebration Becomes a Meme

Chris Jericho made history on Saturday night by becoming the first-ever AEW World Champion by beating “Hangman” Adam Page at All Out. The 48-year-old veteran heel took his victory lap backstage by ruthlessly cutting down everyone in sight with a live microphone, then went off to celebrate his new championship by himself.

Fans noticed a clip of Jericho during the All Out post -how where, in an strange voice, Jericho celebrated drinking champagne by shouting “A little bit of the bubbly!” Wrestling fans took that three-second clip and turned it into a hilarious meme on Twitter.

Check out some of the best memes of the clip below.

