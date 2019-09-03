Chris Jericho’s AEW World Championship Victory Celebration Becomes a Meme

Chris Jericho made history on Saturday night by becoming the first-ever AEW World Champion by beating “Hangman” Adam Page at All Out. The 48-year-old veteran heel took his victory lap backstage by ruthlessly cutting down everyone in sight with a live microphone, then went off to celebrate his new championship by himself.
Fans noticed a clip of Jericho during the All Out post -how where, in an strange voice, Jericho celebrated drinking champagne by shouting “A little bit of the bubbly!” Wrestling fans took that three-second clip and turned it into a hilarious meme on Twitter.
Check out some of the best memes of the clip below.
Mambo No. 5!
Best. Tweet. Ever. #littlebitofthebubbly https://t.co/pkYLzB2c1W— Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) September 3, 2019
Simpsons Did It
An Enternal Loop
help i can’t stop watching this video of Chris Jericho after his title win pic.twitter.com/CzoPMH3zbR— James. (@CRSvanX) September 2, 2019
Every Time Now
Me every time I hear Haven’t Met You Yet from now on pic.twitter.com/f2QyLBM9pr— Hairy Wrestling Fan (@hairywrestling) September 3, 2019
The Perfect Response
When there’s a little bit of the bubbly pic.twitter.com/xiZPlKI0wz— Brett (@ItsHallGood_) September 2, 2019
Simpsons Did It Again
a little bit of the bubbly pic.twitter.com/TDPgyKKTHi— lizzy (@eleyezedzedwhy) September 3, 2019
And Again!
#littlebitofthebubbly pic.twitter.com/0oDvHmfVSg— Juan C. Reneo (@ReneusMeister) September 3, 2019