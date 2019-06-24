Chris Jericho Says Ricochet Asked Permission to Use the Codebreaker, Though WWE Banned Its Name

Ever since Chris Jericho started using the Codebreaker (a double-knee facebreaker) as his finishing move back in 2007, the name and maneuver have both become synonymous with the former Undisputed Champion. However in recent months Ricochet has started using it as one of his signature moves that usually sets up for his 630 Splash finisher.

Jericho revealed on a recent episode of his Talk is Jericho podcast that the new United States Champion reached out to him to ask his permission to start using his move on WWE television. Jericho happily obliged.

“Ricochet actually text me and asked me if he could use the Codebreaker. He said he was doing a 630, which is this crazy, dippy, flippy, splash and it was starting to hurt him doing it every night,” Jericho said. “So, he was looking for something a little less impactful as far as doing something from the top rope, and he asked if he could do the Codebreaker.

“I said absolutely! But you might want to change the name of it,” he added. “People might think its associated with me, but you know, I haven’t been there for two years, so here today gone later today.”

If you’ve been playing close attention to the commentary during Ricochet’s matches, you’ll notice that the move is only ever referred to as the double-knee facebreaker. It turns out that’s reportedly deliberate, as Wrestling Observer‘s Dave Meltzer reported that term “Codebreaker” will no longer be used as part of Jericho’s company-wide ban. The former world champion officially joined All Elite Wrestling back in January and stated during an interview several weeks later that he was banned from his old company

“I’ve talked with him [McMahon] a couple of times, but I’m kind of public enemy number one there now,” Jericho said to Sam Roberts. “I’ve been kind of removed from the annals of history. I asked the other day if I could have a couple of their guys on my podcast to promote Mania and I was told, ‘No, it’s not appropriate because you’re in AEW.’ I am banned from WWE.

“I think my stuff is still on there [WWE Network]. I haven’t been disgraced,” he continued. “But as far as I know, they had to take some videos down from ‘UpUpDownDown’ of me playing. Took that off. They edited some stuff from the Edge and Christian show that had my name on it.”

Jericho is booked to face Adam “Hangman” Page at the All Out event on Aug. 31 for the AEW World Championship.

