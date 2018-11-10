CM Punk Takes on a New Role in the MMA Industry

Former WWE Champion CM Punk appears no closer to returning to wrestling today than he did several years ago, and he now has a new role in the Mixed Martial Arts world to keep him busy.

Punk, who’s most recent fight with UFC ended in a loss back in June, has taken on the role of color commentator with Cage Fury Fighting Championships, an MMA group located in the north eastern United States. CFFC’s shows air on UFC’s Fight Pass streaming service.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In a press release put out by the company, Punk sounded excited about his new position.

“I can’t wait for this opportunity to call the CFFC fights on UFC Fight Pass,” CM Punk said. “CFFC has a long history of putting on exciting fights featuring some of the sport’s up-and-coming athletes. This card is going to be a lot of fun and I’m really excited to have the chance to be a part of it.”

Punk has not closed the door on another MMA fight himself, though it’s doubtful that a fight would occur under the UFC banner at this point. Punk dramatically improved his performance in his second fight, going the distance against Mike Jackson, but he still seeks that elusive first win and it would be tough for UFC to justify putting another one of his fights on a major PPV event.

A Punk return to pro wrestling continues to be one of the most elusive ideas in the wrestling industry. He was reportedly offered a return at last September’s All In show in his hometown of Chicago but turned it down. Punk has also been offered numerous opportunities in the past to appear with the Bullet Club but declined. Despite being one of the best wrestlers of his generation, there’s a very real chance we will never see Punk perform as a pro wrestler again.

Punk’s most recent activities in the wrestling industry involve a lawsuit brought on by Colt Cabana, his former best friend, over legal costs that were incurred during the duo’s trial against WWE doctor Christopher Amann. Cabana alleges his friend promised to pay his legal costs and then went back on that arrangement.