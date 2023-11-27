Drew McIntyre's Anger After WWE Survivor Series Reportedly Not Related to CM Punk Return

Saturday night's Survivor Series: WarGames delivered one of the most eventful finales to any WWE event this year. The final WarGames match ended with the Judgement Day losing to Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, Seth Rollins, and a returning Randy Orton. Then, against all odds, CM Punk returned to WWE, sparking a massive reaction from both fans and in-ring talent. Seth Rollins was furious and had to be held back by commentators and officials. Drew McIntyre appeared to storm back to the locker room in anger, and it was later reported that he simply threw on a sweatshirt and left the arena as quickly as possible.

There's a lot to unpack from the end of Survivor Series, much of it seemingly to do with Punk's return. When it comes to McIntyre, however, a new report indicates that his visible frustration had nothing to do with Punk. According to Fightful Select, McIntyre seemed to be legitimately mad, but his anger was aimed at something else entirely.

"Regarding Drew McIntyre, he was legit upset after his match, but it was related to things broader than CM Punk," reads the report from Fightful.

McIntyre's anger at the end of Survivor Series could absolutely have to do with wrestling and wrestling alone. He teamed with Judgement Day to get a shot at Jey Uso, only to lose the match. Most people would be frustrated in that scenario. There could be several other factors playing into the situation as well, but we won't know just yet what happened with McIntyre until he chooses to address it.

Triple H on CM Punk's WWE Return

Following the shocking end to Survivor Series, Triple H spoke to the media in a press conference and addressed the return of CM Punk to WWE. As many reports claimed, Triple H confirmed that the entire deal with CM Punk came together at the last minute, which kept almost everyone in the dark.

"So this is um, one of those, sort of lighting in a bottle moments that came together really quickly, but we were extremely excited about it. It's been a long time coming. You can say this about CM Punk, love him, hate him, positive or negative, whatever you want to say, people talk about him all the time," Triple H said. "He's a magnet for that, a conversation starter. It's tough to look past that, and for me, if our fans want it, if the WWE universe is excited to have it, then let's go, and we'll figure out the rest of out from there."

"This came tougher super quick, which I'm sure is why it stayed very tight. There was a lot of speculation at that point. It was nothing but speculation for most of the time there was speculation. It didn't really start to come to fruition until everybody stopped thinking it was going to happen and all of a sudden, it was happening," he added.