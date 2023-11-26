CM Punk Makes Shocking Return to WWE at Survivor Series WarGames

After a thrilling Mens' WarGames match at Survivor Series, the fans were celebrating Randy Orton's return and loving how he turned the tide for the babyfaces in the match. However, WWE wasn't done with the surprises just yet, as after the match was won a very familiar person's music hit and it was none other than CM Punk. Punk returned to WWE in his hometown of Chicago, and the place went crazy. Punk came out and hugged the fans and then touched the ground before celebrating his long-awaited return, and the Best in the World is now officially back in WWE.

We'll have to wait to get more details from the press conference, but it does seem like Punk is back in WWE, and that instantly shakes up everything. Who is he going to feud with? Will he be in the Title picture and if soon who will he face? Will we get Punk vs the Bloodline and Roman Reigns? All valid questions, though there is one bigger than anything else.

When will we see him again in WWE? Will he be on Monday Night Raw or SmackDown, because that will likely dictate what Title he is in the mix for? Lots of questions and hopefully Triple H will clear some things up, but in the meantime, you can find the full card and updated results for Survivor Series below.

Survivor Series WarGames:

Women's World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (C) def. Zoey Stark

Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther (C) def. The Miz

Men's WarGames Match: Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Jet Uso, Sami Zayn, and Randy Orton def. Judgement Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh) and Drew McIntyre

Women's WarGames Match: Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Shotzi, and Becky Lynch def. Damage CTRL (IYO SKY, Bayley, Kairi Sane, and Asuka)

Santos Escobar def. Dragon Lee

What did you think of Punk's return at Survivor Series WarGames? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Threads @mattaguilarcb!