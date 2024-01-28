WWE Royal Rumble: Sami Zayn Makes Surprising Return

WWE Superstar Sami Zayn made his return to in-ring action during the WWE Royal Rumble! When we had last seen Sami Zayn in action, he had been attacked by Drew McIntyre backstage during WWE Monday Night Raw. With an injury to his leg, Zayn had taken the last few weeks off. Now fans won't have to wait much longer to see the WWE Superstar in action as he had made his return to the WWE as the Number 30 entrant in the WWE Royal Rumble this year. With a score to settle with Drew McIntyre, Sami Zayn came out swinging.

Sami Zayn made his grand return to WWE as the Number 30 entrant in the Men's Rumble match, and it was quite a surprise in a match that had been full of surprises through the course of its run. Zayn unfortunately didn't last too long in the match itself as he was eliminated not too long after his return to the ring, but he'll have lots to settle with Drew McIntyre and more once he's back in the main roster of WWE Monday Night Raw. Check out Sami Zayn's return at the WWE Royal Rumble premium live event below.

WWE Royal Rumble Match Card and Results

Sami Zayn was only one of 30 competitors who attempted to the win the Men's Rumble match, but ultimately it was Cody Rhodes that took the victory as he aims squarely for a second shot at Roman Reigns and the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The WWE Royal Rumble 2024 premium live event has ended. It debuted on Saturday, January 27th at 8 PM ET with a kick-off show that started at 7PM EST in Tampa Bay, FL. The event streamed live with Peacock, with a replay becoming available a few hours after the event as ended. The card and results for the WWE Royal Rumble 2024 premium live event breaks down as such:

Women's Royal Rumble: Bayley wins

Bayley wins Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns def. Randy Orton, LA Knight, and AJ Styles

Roman Reigns def. Randy Orton, LA Knight, and AJ Styles United States Championship: Logan Paul wins vis disqualification

Logan Paul wins vis disqualification Men's Royal Rumble

How did you feel about Sami Zayn's return during the WWE Royal Rumble? What did you think of the Men's Rumble match overall? How did it compare to the Women's Rumble? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything WWE in the comments!