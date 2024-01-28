Pat McAfee Enters and Eliminates Himself From the WWE Royal Rumble

Commentator and podcast host Pat McAfee found himself a participant in the Royal Rumble. Unfortunately, he only lasted a couple of seconds, eliminating himself before joining the action. McAfee is known for his days as a punter in the NFL, host of the Pat McAfee Show, and panelist on ESPN's College GameDay broadcast. It's been a while since he's worked with the WWE, but Pat McAfee made a surprise appearance as the WWE Royal Rumble broadcast kicked off. The main event was the Men's Royal Rumble match, and McAfee was one of the 30 men to compete, even if his presence was brief.

Pat McAfee was ringside with Michael Cole and Corey Graves, when his music hit and he was talked into entering the ring. The massive Omos and NXT Superstar Bron Breakker were waiting for McAfee inside the ring, which is why McAfee looked apprehensive. After climbing on the turnbuckle to the ring apron twice, McAfee finally gave up and jumped to the floor outside, thereby eliminating himself and costing himself a main event at WrestleMania.

Royal Rumble 2024 Match Card and Results

Pat McAfee was only the first of major surprises for the evening that included the returns of WWE Superstar Naomi and the in-ring debut of TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace as competitors in the Women's Rumble. With so many surprises already, it makes what could be coming in the rest of the evening more exciting as the premium live event continues. Which means that it's time to tune in and check it all out!

The WWE Royal Rumble 2024 premium live event is now ongoing. Starting at Saturday, January 27th at 8 PM ET with a kick-off show that started at 7PM EST in Tampa Bay, FL, the event is now streaming live with Peacock. The current card and results for the premium live event breaks down as such: