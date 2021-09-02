Former WCW and Impact Wrestling Star Daffney Dead at 46

✖

Former WCW and Impact Wrestling star Daffney, real name Shannon Spruill, has passed away. There was a growing concern for her safety on Wednesday night during an Instagram Live session where she appeared to be holding a pistol and threatening self-harm. This prompted fans and wrestlers alike to attempt to contact her and alert local authorities.

On Thursday afternoon the SHIMMER promotion posted a statement from wrestler Lexie Fyfe provided by Daffney's family, confirming she had passed. A cause of death has not been confirmed.

"We are very sad to have to announce the passing of Shannon Spruill aka Daffney Unger @screamqueendaff. We are posting this at the request of her family. Please respect their privacy at this trying time.

I will miss you my logical sister from another mister."

-Lexie Fyfe — SHIMMER Wrestling (@SHIMMERwomen) September 2, 2021

Spruill made her debut in 1999 in WCW as David Flair's girlfriend and manager, taking inspiration from Juliette Lewis' character in Natural Born Killers and Harley Quinn. She was released by the company in February 2001, a month before WCW shuttered and was purchased by WWE. She would wrestle on the independent circuit from 2002-13, but returned to national television via TNA Wrestling (now Impact Wrestling) from 2008-11. She competed in her final match in 2011 but would continue to appear in companies like Shine and Ring of Honor up through 2018.

