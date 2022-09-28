Damian Lillard Previews His Undertaker & Kane Sneakers

Damian Lillard recently took to Twitter to unveil his latest sneaker project with Adidas — a player-exclusive pair themed around Kane and The Undertaker aka The Brothers of Destruction. The early preview of the shows each pair has one shoe decked out in The Undertaker's classic grey while the other has Kane's iconic red and black colorway. The insoles also feature Lillard wearing either the Kane mask or having his eyes rolled back like "The Deadman.

"A little preview of a Kane v. Undertaker themed #Dame8 Player Exclusive I had made. More details soon," Lillard wrote. The Portland Trailblazers star has previously worked with Ric Flair on a sneaker and has crossed over with numerous comics characters over the years in various collabs.

As a duo, The Undertaker and Kane won tag team championship gold three times in between their numerous feuds that spanned from 1997 up through 2010. "The Big Red Machine" went into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021 while Undertaker was inducted back in April as the headlining member of the Class of 2022.

Undertaker, real name Mark Calaway, has admitted in multiple interviews that, while he feels like he could successfully compete in one more match he doesn't feel he can physically live up to fan expectations anymore. He told the Dallas Morning News last year, "I think it's always in my head and in my heart, especially getting ready for WrestleMania here at AT&T Stadium it's just like ... man. But it's just at a point where physically, I can't perform at a level," Undertaker said. "I mean, I could go out and walk through something and I could get through a match. But I can't give people what they expect at this point. When you see Undertaker, you pay money to see that guy wrestle. I can't deliver physically on what people's expectations are. ... The passion is obviously still there. I think that will always be there. It's just the physical side of it. ... My time has come, my time has gone. This is the WWE and things happen, you never know. But I know that my time has passed and it's time for these young guys to step up and take over and lead us to where we're going."