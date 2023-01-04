Dave Bautista Reveals Acting Advice He Received From "Stone Cold" Steve Austin

Dave Bautista has firmly established himself as one of the most successful wrestlers-turned-actors in Hollywood. The former WWE Champion initially left the world of pro wrestling in 2010 and took a number of small acting roles. His career took off four years later when he starred as Drax the Destroyer in the first Guardians of the Galaxy film, landing him various action, comedy and sci-fi roles. "The Animal" recently spoke with GQ and revealed some advice given to him by "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, another wrestler who tried his hand at acting after his in-ring career ended.

"'You're going to get offers for horrible scripts. The money will be tempting. Don't get caught in that trap,'" Bautista recalled. He then described the emotions he felt when he landed the role in Guardians, which resulted in him appearing in numerous MCU films.

"I had to pull over because I was crying so hard," he said. "I turned right back around and walked into my house shaking to tell my wife I had gotten the role, and we were both standing there freaking out."

His latest role in Glass Onion resulted in director Rian Johnson showering the former wrestling star with praise in various interviews. He told The Atlantic last month, "I absolutely 100 percent agree (that he's the greatest wrestler-turned-actor). And I think somebody like [Paul Thomas Anderson] is going to give him a real part and is gonna look like a genius. As a person, Bautista is genuinely, immediately vulnerable when you meet him, and that's what I was excited about. This is someone who has the physical trappings of someone who would play it big, but he actually brings sensitivity to the role."

"I keep telling all my filmmaker friends," Johnson then told GQ. "that someone is going to give Dave a real dramatic lead role in a movie, and they're going to look like a genius."

Bautista's in-ring career officially ended at WrestleMania 35 when he competed in a No Holds Barred match against former mentor and rival Triple H. The WWE has already announced that he will be a future inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame. As for his acting career, Bautista's 2023 roles will include Knock at the Cabin, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Dune: Part Two.



