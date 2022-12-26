WWE Star Praises Triple H's Booking Strategies

WWE has been playing The Game for almost half of a year now. Following Vince McMahon's retirement, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque assumed all main roster creative duties this past summer. In that time, Levesque has replenished both the Monday Night Raw and WWE SmackDown rosters with previously-released stars, ranging from former world champions like Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman to NXT standouts like Karrion Kross and Johnny Gargano. While the overall response to Levesque's regime has been positive, there have been some criticisms on some stars' start-stop momentum.

Some see those peaks and valleys as inconsistencies, but former WWE King of the Ring Baron Corbin looks at it as all part of Levesque's booking strategy.

"That's one thing I love about Triple H, he's a firm believer in 'it's a marathon, not a race [sprint].' He likes to slow play things, and he doesn't just waste people," Corbin told The Johnny Dare Morning Show. "If you don't have something that is a big-time play or move on television, he's like, 'then you don't need to be out there because it's not good to just be out there.' You want to have a purpose every time you go on television."

That philosophy has extended to wrestlers' time off, as Corbin revealed he's been able to take vacations when he's not needed at a television taping.

"It's still a lot of things for me to get used to where he's like, 'Hey, stay at home with your family this weekend, enjoy the weekend.' 'Wait, what?' He's a guy that really wants his talent and the families to be happy," Corbin added. "Vince (McMahon) is the same as well, but his mentality is 'go, go, go.' That's how he is, he's incredible, he works out at 3 AM, he's a machine and expects everyone else around him to be a machine. Everybody in WWE is capable of that, but it is nice to step back. I just took a cruise and was on a boat for seven days."

Regardless of how long it takes Levesque's storylines to unravel, Corbin is a fan of the week-to-week vibe of Monday Night Raw.

"The show has gotten new energy, new life," Corbin said. "For me being on Monday nights, I'm still adjusting and being on the new schedule, getting into the roster and digging into who we can work with and who we want to beat up and who has the most punchable face, besides me. It's fun, it's nice, we're not rushing anything."

A "best of" Monday Night Raw special airs tonight at 8 PM ET.