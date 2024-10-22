Details on Chris Jericho’s AEW Contract: When Does It Expire?

Chris Jericho has been a member of the All Elite Wrestling roster for nearly six years. Y2J signed on the dotted line with AEW upon the wrestling company’s inception in January 2019, confirming that he would join co-founders Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks as part of AEW’s day one roster. Jericho’s success in AEW would only snowball from there, as he emerged victorious in the company’s first pay-per-view main event, defeating Kenny Omega at AEW Double or Nothing 2019, and became the inaugural AEW World Champion three months after that, defeating “Hangman” Adam Page at AEW All Out 2019.

Details on Chris Jericho’s AEW Contract

The Ayatollah of Rock-n-Rolla is still All Elite, at least for another year.

As reported by WrestlePurists, Chris Jericho’s current AEW contract expires in 2025. It was noted that as it stands right now, no injury time has been added to Jericho’s deal.

The contract that Jericho is on was announced back in October 2022 and included “increasing roles and responsibilities.” Beyond wrestling, Jericho has helped with consulting on storylines and coaching wrestlers backstage. That coaching extended to the screen as well, as Jericho prodigies like Sammy Guevara and Daniel Garcia have been featured in on-screen roles alongside Jericho over the years.

Speaking to ComicBook earlier this month, Jericho reaffirmed that he’s happy in AEW and is excited at the future that will come with the company’s new media rights deal with Warner Bros. Discovery.

“It’s a pretty cool f–k you to anyone that didn’t think we could do it. Now seeing this television deal and the amount of money we got for it, we’re on our way man and we’re not going anywhere,” Jericho said. “There’s really no reason for me to go anywhere else right now, I enjoy working for the Khan family and I enjoy working for AEW. I’m happy.”

Prior to AEW, Jericho called WWE his home for two decades. Jericho competed at multiple editions of WWE WrestleMania and won several world championships while working for Vince McMahon’s regime. When he took his talents to New Japan Pro Wrestling in Fall 2017, Jericho declared that he would only compete for non-WWE companies outside of the United States, but that unwritten rule was throw to the wayside when AEW was formed.

“I enjoyed working [for WWE] in the past and I can probably work there in the future as well. We’ll see,” Jericho told ComicBook when asked about a possible WWE return. “To me, business is business but I enjoy working with AEW, I enjoy all that we’ve accomplished since day one, especially now with the new TV deal. We did what we set out to do which was to change the course of wrestling history. Tony and I and all of us have done that.”

Jericho currently leads The Learning Tree, a faction that also includes Big Bill and “The Bounty Hunter” Bryan Keith, on AEW programming. He regularly competes on AEW Dynamite, which airs every Wednesday at 8 PM ET on TBS.