Drew McIntyre Wins Back the WWE Championship From Randy Orton on WWE Raw

Drew McIntyre officially became a two-time WWE Champion on this week's Monday Night Raw, defeating Randy Orton in the show's main event. "The Scottis Psychopath" picked up the victory after countering an RKO and finally nailing his Claymore Kick finisher, his fourth attempt of the night. McIntyre will now face Universal Champion Roman Reigns in a Champion vs. Champion bout at Survivor Series on Sunday.

Early in the match Orton attempted to leave and retain his championship via countout. Adam Pearce then made his way out onto the entrance ramp, announcing the match would now have No Disqualification or Countouts, and that there must be a winner.

Orton then spent the bulk of the match using every weapon and cheap trick he could think of. McIntyre finally got the upper hand by dropping him through a table from the apron.

McIntyre looked directly into the camera as he celebrated, sending "The Tribal Chief" a message about their upcoming match — "Roman, set a place at the dinner table. Cause I'm coming over."

The victory brings an end to Orton's brief 14th reign as world champion. "The Viper" won the title from McIntyre in the main event of Hell in a Cell in late Octoer. Tonight's title changed also marked the first time the WWE title had changed hands on the Red Brand since Reigns defeated Sheamus for it in December 2015.

