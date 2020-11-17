Drew McIntyre Wins Back the WWE Championship From Randy Orton on WWE Raw
Drew McIntyre officially became a two-time WWE Champion on this week's Monday Night Raw, defeating Randy Orton in the show's main event. "The Scottis Psychopath" picked up the victory after countering an RKO and finally nailing his Claymore Kick finisher, his fourth attempt of the night. McIntyre will now face Universal Champion Roman Reigns in a Champion vs. Champion bout at Survivor Series on Sunday.
Early in the match Orton attempted to leave and retain his championship via countout. Adam Pearce then made his way out onto the entrance ramp, announcing the match would now have No Disqualification or Countouts, and that there must be a winner.
"There will be No Count-Outs. There will be No Disqualifications. There WILL be a winner!" @ScrapDaddyAP has shook things up in this #WWETitle Match! #WWERaw @RandyOrton @DMcIntyreWWE pic.twitter.com/w9wol73NcF— WWE (@WWE) November 17, 2020
Orton then spent the bulk of the match using every weapon and cheap trick he could think of. McIntyre finally got the upper hand by dropping him through a table from the apron.
Payback for #HIAC! #WWERaw #WWEChampionship @DMcIntyreWWE @RandyOrton pic.twitter.com/XPgdPPGEAT— WWE (@WWE) November 17, 2020
McIntyre looked directly into the camera as he celebrated, sending "The Tribal Chief" a message about their upcoming match — "Roman, set a place at the dinner table. Cause I'm coming over."
0comments
#ANDNEWWWW@DMcintyreWWE! #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/zEiPJxVbc1— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) November 17, 2020
The victory brings an end to Orton's brief 14th reign as world champion. "The Viper" won the title from McIntyre in the main event of Hell in a Cell in late Octoer. Tonight's title changed also marked the first time the WWE title had changed hands on the Red Brand since Reigns defeated Sheamus for it in December 2015.
Check out the updated card for Survivor Series below:
- WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns
- Men's Survivor Series Elimination Tag Match: Team Raw (Keith Lee, AJ Styles, Sheamus, Braun Strowman, Riddle) vs. Team SmackDown (Kevin Owens, Jey Uso, King Corbin, Seth Rollins, TBD)
- Women's Survivor Series Elimination Tag Match (Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, Lana, Lacey Evans, Peyton Royce) vs. Team SmackDown (Bianca Belair, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, TBD)
- Raw Women's Champion Asuka vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks
- United States Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn
- Raw Tag Team Champions The New Day vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Street Profits
- The Undertaker's "Final Farewell" appearance