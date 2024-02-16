Report: Additional Time Added Onto a Top WWE Star's Contract

Drew McIntyre has been the talk of WWE for the past year as the end of his current contract, which was said to expire ahead of WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia, draws closer. Following CM Punk's return at Survivor Series, McIntyre angrily walked off which led many to wonder if it was due to Punk's return. According to reports, it had nothing to do with Punk but his contract status became a hot button topic thereafter. At the time, it was noted that he still hadn't signed a new contract although parties were said to be near a closing deal, but it hadn't happened. Regardless, they were confident it would get done eventually. Several months have passed since those initial reports were released and it appears there has been some movement.

Fightful Select is reporting that McIntyre is actually set to compete at this year's WrestleMania, as he had injury and inactivity time added onto the end of his contract. This will keep him with the company until after the event. Those in McIntyre's camp are claiming that there has been talks between McIntyre and higher ups have taken place and it appears like they want to see to a deal.

McIntyre has been an integral part of WWE Raw in recent weeks, especially with the absence of Punk. He was injured at the hands of McIntyre during the Royal Rumble where he came down on his arm wrong after a DDT. McIntyre appeared on Raw that week to let everyone know he "prayed" for it to happen and he has not stopped taunting Punk at live shows and with t-shirt designs.

Punk will be out of action for quite some time while he recovers from his tricep surgery but he made it clear that when he comes back, McIntyre is the first person he's coming for so as far as just the on-screen content goes, it would appear McIntyre isn't going anywhere.

Beyond that feud, he's been mixing it up in the title picture with World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes. McIntyre has made it clear that his intentions are to become champion, something he feels Rollins can't properly refer to himself as anymore given his injuries. McIntyre is set to compete in the men's Elimination Chamber match as he qualified on WWE SmackDown by defeating AJ Styles. If McIntyre walks out of the chamber as the winner, he fill face Rollins at WrestleMania 40.