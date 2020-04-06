Drew McIntyre Conquers Brock Lesnar to Win the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 36

Drew McIntyre finally fulfilled the prophecy made by Vince McMahon more than a decade ago when he captured the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 36. “The Scottish Psychopath” managed to take down Brock Lesnar after enduring three F-5 finishers, then delivering four Claymore Kicks to keep “The Beast” down for a three count. McIntyre earned his shot on Sunday night by winning the Men’s Royal Rumble match back in January, which included him eliminating Lesnar from the bout after an assist from Ricochet.

The two-night WrestleMania event closed out with McIntyre standing triumphantly with the championship over his head.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Drew McIntyre becomes the FIRST British WWE Champion with a victory over Brock Lesnar at #WrestleMania Similar to Braun v Goldberg, just a bit better. Still absolutely gutted for Drew that he doesn’t get his moment in-front of 70,000 fans. Rule Britannia 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/30U343WuFK — GiveMeSport WWE & Wrestling (@GMS_WWE) April 6, 2020

This story is developing…