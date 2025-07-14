WWE Evolution 2’s Battle Royal Winner Sets up Epic Clash in Paris Title Match (But Who Will She Challenge?)

The Battle Royal at WWE’s Evolution 2 featured 20 superstars battling for a chance to challenge for a Title at WWE’s Clash in Paris, and there were a number of compelling ways WWE could go with the winner. The match itself started a little slow but picked up considerably about midway through before ending in epic fashion, especially in regards to the final 4 superstars in the mix. After a showdown that teases even bigger match-ups to come down the line, the superstar standing tall as the new number one contender sets the stage for a much anticipated showcase at Clash in Paris, but the question remains, who will she actually challenge for a Championship when she gets there?

The Battle Royal’s lineup included Lola Vice, Michin, B-Fab, Candice LeRae, Tatum Paxley, Piper Niven, Alba Fyre, Kelani Jordan, Izzi Dame, Lash Legend, Ivy Nile, Stephanie Vaquer, Zelina Vega, Giulia, Jaida Parker, Nikki Bella, Chelsea Green, Nia Jax, Maxxine Dupri, and Natalya, and it wasn’t long before two stars were eliminated. Jax got off to a great start by eliminating Paxley and Dame, and while she tried to also get rid of Jordan, she managed to stay off the floor and get to the announce desk.

As the action played out in the ring, Jordan attempted to figure out a way back in, and she eventually decided on a plan of attack. Jordan did a handstand and then proceeded to walk herself across the floor on her hands until she got her feet under the bottom rope. If that wasn’t impressive enough, Jordan then managed to lift herself up and grab the ropes, successfully avoiding elimination, and that wouldn’t be the only time she would find a way to stay in the match.

Vaquer had Nile locked in an armbar on the ropes, and when Giulia noticed, she pushed Nile the rest of the way to eliminate her. That kicked off a showdown between the former friends, and after shaking hands, they collided with a host of strikes and headbutts before Vaquer hit a suplex on Giulia. Then Vaquer went one-on-one with Bella, and she was about to hit the Devil’s Kiss on Bella before Green broke it up, receiving a round of boos right after.

The Secret Hervice went to take slam Bella, but Bella received some help from Dupri and Natalya, and not too long after this, Natalya also tried to do the worm, which was hilarious. Parker then got her first elimination after taking out Natalya, and that led to a one-on-one battle between Parker and Dupri. LeRae would eliminate Dupri, but Dupri would get some payback by helping to eliminate LeRae.

Parker would then get eliminated by B-Fab and Michin, who received a chorus of boos from the crowd. Meanwhile, Jordan survived an elimination attempt by Jax, but LeRae then helped eliminate her from outside the ring. Over on the other side of the ring, Vega and Giulia picked up right where they left off from their last match, and Vega would get the upper hand here, eliminating Giulia and getting some payback.

Niven would then eliminate B-Fab, followed by Michin getting eliminated by Green. Legend then eliminated Vega, and Bella would follow that by eliminating Fyre, which then led to Bella and Vice doing their trademark moves in the middle of the ring. Niven would take out Vice soon after, and then Niven would be eliminated by a quick team-up by Bella and Vaquer. Vaquer would then get some revenge on Green by hitting her with the Devil’s Kiss, and right after, Bella would eliminate Green from the match.

Jax then mocked Bella by doing her move, but it was actually Legend who eliminated Bella, as she came rushing in with a big kick meant for Jax, though she didn’t mind hitting Bella in the least. Legend then almost eliminated Jax, but Jax held on to the ropes. Legend then used Vaquer as a weapon, with Vaquer kicking Jax and still not getting her to fall. Then Legend and Vaquer both hit Jax to finally send her to the floor, leaving only them in the match.

Legend connected with a big kick to Vaquer, but Vaquer hit back with a superkick of her own. Vaquer then hit a 619 and a crossbody, but got caught. Legend picked her up and tried to eliminate her, but she pulled Legend with her. They both held on to the bottom rope, and then Vaquer hit a devil’s kiss on Legend on the ring apron and pushed her on the floor, making her the winner of the Evolution 2 Battle Royal.

With this win, Vaquer now earns a shot at a Championship Match at Clash in Paris, but the question is who she will actually face for a Title. When the match ended, the two Women’s Champions were Tiffany Stratton and Iyo Sky, and the natural pick would be Sky, since they are both on Raw. That said, as we would see later, that doesn’t necessarily mean anything in terms of who holds certain Championships, so we could end up seeing Vaquer challenge for the Raw or SmackDown Championship.

Who do you want to see Vaquer face at Clash in Paris? Let us know in the comments, and you can talk all things wrestling with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!