AEW's Big Dynamite Announcement Could Pave the Way for Mercedes Moné

Wrestling fans may be getting closer to seeing Mercedes Moné inside an AEW arena. Ever since the wrestler formerly known as Sasha Banks exited WWE, fans have wondered when they could see her on a graphic that says "Mercedes Moné is All Elite." Instead of heading straight to AEW, Moné debuted in New Japan Pro-Wrestling and won the IWGP Women's Championship. Unfortunately, Moné has been out of action with an ankle injury, but after making an in-crowd appearance at AEW's All In pay-per-view last year, 2024 may be the year that Moné makes an official AEW debut.

The TD Garden Facebook page shared an AEW Dynamite/Rampage event taking place on Wednesday, March 13th. There is a special announcement taking place on tonight's episode of Dynamite, and it's expected that this show will be officially announced with the overwhelming belief that Mercedes Moné will be a part of the program. Whether or not Moné will be competing or just there in a physical capacity remains in the air. It could be similar to how CM Punk debuted in AEW at The First Dance.

"It was great to have her here," Tony Khan said regarding Mercedes Moné's appearance in the crowd at All in. "She last competed for New Japan Pro-Wrestling, so I thought it would be excellent to have one of the top international stars in all of pro wrestling here. The last time we saw her compete, she was competing against Willow Nightingale and there is a lot of exciting international pro wrestling. I thought it would be great to have her here to see all the matches, but she's not cleared. I thought it would be good to have her take in the show."

Mercedes Moné was not medically cleared to participate in the AEW/NJPW cross-promotional event WrestleDream in October, though Khan did speak highly about her at the time.

"One of the great stars involved in New Japan, who I have a ton of respect for, is Mercedes Moné," Khan said (h/t Fightful). "I think we have a good relationship, and I think she's one of the greatest wrestlers on the planet. It was great to have her at All In. She's not available to wrestle right now, but when she does wrestle, I think she's as good as anyone and one of the best in the world. I have so much respect for her as a competitor. Certainly, she's one of the top stars in the world. I don't know if she would be physically cleared at that time. I'm not expecting that because she had a major injury. When she's cleared, that is someone we're really interested in working with."