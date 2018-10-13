Edge Pulled From WWE SmackDown 1000?

It looks like the return of a WWE Hall of Famer at SmackDown 1000 may have already been nixed.

WWE had previously announced that former world champion Edge (Adam Copeland) would be returning at this Tuesday’s big SmackDown Live event commemorating the 1,000th edition of the show. Edge was announced to be bringing back his “Cutting Edge” segment on the show, but now it appears that segment has been cancelled for some reason.

Videos by ComicBook.com

WWE’s prior announcement of Edge’s return that was posted to WWE.com no longer directs to the original page. Instead, it directs users to the general “Shows” page of the website.

Here was the company’s original announcement concerning Edge’s return that has since been pulled:

Edge returns for a special edition of “The Cutting Edge” at SmackDown 1000 The Rated-R Superstar is coming home. Edge is returning to host a special edition of his talk show “The Cutting Edge” next Tuesday as part of SmackDown’s historic 1000th episode. The WWE Hall of Famer was responsible for many of the blue brand’s greatest moments, whether it was stepping up as one of the SmackDown’s premiere Superstars after the initial brand split in 2002, his unforgettable Money in the Bank cash-in on The Undertaker or running roughshod over SmackDown with General Manager Vickie Guerrero in his corner. What will he have to say? Find out when “The Cutting Edge” returns during SmackDown 1000, next Tuesday at 8/7 C on USA Network!

It’s always possible this is just an error on the part of the website staff, but it sure is interesting that all references to Edge’s return have been deleted. Washington D.C.’s Capital One Arena that is hosting the event on Tuesday night does not mention Edge in the event’s billing, nor does WWE’s official preview for the show that was just posted this weekend.