Edge Returns at SmackDown 1000 for ‘Cutting Edge’ with Becky Lynch, Charlotte

After WWE conspicuously removed all references of his return from their website over the weekend, WWE Hall of Famer Edge did return on SmackDown 1000 after all, hosting his classic “Cutting Edge” segment in the process.

Edge referenced his long history on the show, including cashing in a Money In The Bank contract against The Undertaker, wrestling Eddie Guerrero in a No DQ match, and marrying/divorcing Vickie Guerrero.

Videos by ComicBook.com

However, he said the reason he returned was to attempt to be SmackDown’s “moral compass” in leading a segment between Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair.

Lynch came out first and noted that Edge was one of the people she modeled her career after. Edge related to her, saying that he also was never supposed to be in the main events or posters and had to scratch for everything he got, just like her. He noted that he stepped on friendships and burned bridges on the way to the top. He said that the choices Lynch is making will change who she is and will stain her soul. He said that she shouldn’t have just thrown away her friendship with Charlotte. Edge said that the choices she is making now will lead to her sitting at home one day, by herself, looking at all her titles and realizing that she doesn’t even like herself.

Lynch said that she doesn’t just like herself, she loves herself. She said that Edge should stop being so condescending to her and should get out of her ring. She told him to try to not hurt his neck again as he stepped through the ropes.

Charlotte then came out, questioning whether Lynch really had to go there in mentioning Edge’s neck. She told Edge all Becky cares about is herself and the title. She eventually got into the ring and a brawl ensued. Security ran out and tried to break it up as they continued to fight.