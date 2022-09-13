Former WWE Champion Reportedly Written Off WWE TV

This week's Monday Night Raw ended with The Judgement Day attacking Edge's leg after interfering in "The Rated-R Superstar's" match with Dominik Mysterio. The commentary team made it sound as if the heel faction had broken Edge's leg, and according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, this was done deliberately. He noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that Edge's current WWE contract has him working a limited number of dates and speculated that this was the latest injury angle to keep him off television for a while.

Edge initially turned heel leading up to his match at WrestleMania 38 with AJ Styles and began forming The Judgement Day faction by adding in Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley. However, on the same night that Finn Balor was added to the group the other members decided the 11-time world champion was holding them back and promptly kicked him out. He returned at SummerSlam to cost Balor and Priest a tag match against The Mysterios, then beat them while teaming with Rey at Clash at the Castle. The aftermatch of that match saw Dom turn and join Judgement Day.

Edge recently cut a promo after competing on an episode of Raw in Toronto and told fans he planned on officially retiring the following year when WWE is back in his hometown.

"30 years ago, July 1st, 1992, I had my first wrestling match as Adam Copeland," Edge said after beating Priest in a singles match. "And I knew one day I'd be standing right here in front of all of you. I just knew. What I didn't dream of is that I'd have to retire for nine years and fight, fight with every fiber of my being to get this back. And all of you are the reason for that. This is a reciprocal relationship. I just stood toe-to-toe with one of the best talents and the future of this industry, Damian Priest."

"And I can't wait to do it some more. And I can't wait to hopefully come back one last time," he added. "One last time here in Toronto. Looking at the calendar, we usually come here in August. So next August, I plan on seeing each and every one of you. And in a perfect world, we all say goodbye to each other that night."