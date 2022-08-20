Edge Calls Triple H's WWE Era 'A Fun Time To Be Involved With the Company'

Edge made his triumphant return to WWE at SummerSlam, the first time he had been back since being attacked and betrayed by Judgement Day. The group he created turned on him and recruited Finn Balor, and now Edge is set to take on Damian Priest on the August 22nd episode of Monday Night Raw. Building to an upcoming episode of Raw is one of the many changes fans have seen since Triple H took over WWE creative, and that isn't even factoring in the many returns we've seen SummerSlam. In a new interview with Bleacher Report, Edge talked about the process of pitching the match and the story to Triple H, and he also added that it's a really fun time to be involved with the company overall.

"I sat down with Paul [Leveseque] and I saw that Toronto was coming. We have this storyline with The Judgment Day. It felt like the perfect opportunity to do what we kind of used to do, which was promote a Raw match almost a month in advance. I thought it seemed like the perfect opportunity and a special moment, too," Edge said.

"I've had a lot of creative input and that's having 25 years of equity with the company. In that regard, it doesn't change a lot, but what's so fun to see is that it's going dressing room-wide now and that's really cool. I think everyone feels super excited and stoked and just ready to see how certain things go. You can already see that's happening," Edge said.

"I think Paul looks at things like a fan because he still is a fan of this, just like I am. It's bringing back Karrion Kross and Dakota [Kai]. It's a really fun time to be involved with the company," Edge said.

If you've been watching Raw and SmackDown over the past few weeks, you've seen a change in words allowed on TV (like wrestler) and how things outside of WWE are referenced, with people's history before WWE even coming up in commentary. Then we've got the myriad of returns like Hit Row, Kross, Kai, Dexter Lumis, and possibly Sarah Logan, though that one hasn't been confirmed yet.

What do you think of this latest era in WWE? Let us know in the comments!