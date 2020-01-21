Edge Firmly Shoots Down Rumors of a WWE Return

Ever since he speared Elias back at SummerSlam, fans have been clamoring for WWE Hall of Famer Edge to make some type of in-ring return to the WWE. In October reports that he had been medically cleared to return to action started popping up, then two months later it was reported that he had signed some sort of new deal with the company. The 11-time champion has shot down the rumors at every turn, but it hasn’t stopped the speculation (even for him to compete in the Royal Rumble this Sunday). During a recent interview on the Live On 4 Legs: The Live Pearl Jam Experience podcast, Edge addressed all of the speculation directly and stated none of it was true.

“It’s kind of funny to me, honestly,” Edge said. “All of these rumors happening that I’ve been to Pittsburgh, and I’ve been cleared to wrestle again, and I’ve signed a new contract, and I’ve this. And I have no idea where any of it came from. The last time I was in Pittsburgh I had my wrist fused in 2013. I don’t know. I don’t know… I haven’t been there. I haven’t signed a contract. I think I would know.

“I get this tsunami of comments saying ‘You’re coming back! You signed a contract!’ I really haven’t,” he added.

And yet it was Edge himself who fanned the flames of coming back for one more match when the E&C Pod of Awesomeness was still up and running in August 2019.

“To be perfectly honest, I think I could do a match tomorrow,” he said. “I might be blown up but I’d be okay. It’s just from what I know with the WWE medical staff, they won’t allow. It is what it is, right?”

Triple H was recently asked about the possibility of either Edge or Paige being welcomed back to the company if they were able to wrestle. He said they would be, but their long-term health would be the front office’s No. 1 focus.

