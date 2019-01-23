WWE’s AJ Styles Irritated by Gillette’s ‘Toxic Masculinity’ Commercial

For better or worse, AJ Styles just shared his opinion on the highly divisive “toxic masculinity” commercial by Gillette.

In an appearance on Louder with Crowder, the former WWE Champion was asked how he felt about Gillette’s latest ad.

“When I watched the commercial I was trying to understand who they were talking to,” Styles said. “I have a wife, and a daughter … and 3 boys … but, I think about my daughter. So I had to find out what this was. What was so toxic. And apparently, from what I’m understanding, it was just … being mean to women?”

Styles wasn’t sure who Gillette was targeting, and the wide net that they cast seemed to irritate him.

“I just didn’t know who they were talking to and it kinda made me angry.” he said.

The commercial had plenty of messages, most of them have been convoluted by outrage on both sides, but to Styles he didn’t feel like he needed to be reminded to be a compassionate male.

“I feel like my job as a man is to take care of women,” Styles continued. “I’m gonna stand up for my wife. I’m supposed to be a provider. I’m gonna take care of her. I’m gonna protect her. Same thing with my daughter. She’s only 4, but as she gets older she’s gonna want to date. I expect this guy to come over, pick my daughter up, open the door for her. Things I think a man should do.”

It seems like Styles wasn’t sure what Gillette was addressing with the commercial, and without proper context or knowledge of the #MeToo movement, then the ad could seem out place.

“I didn’t even know about this toxic stuff going on,” AJ additionally explained. “I’m a man. I’ve got testosterone going through my body. We are different than women. It’s just the way it is and some men will never change,” he said.

[H/T Pro Wrestling Sheet]