Vince McMahon and WWE's Old Regime Reportedly 'Really Soured' on Gunther

Gunther and Shinsuke Nakamura just put together an outstanding match during last night's WWE SmackDown, so it's certainly odd to then read a report that says WWE's previous leadership had "really soured" on the Ring General. That's exactly what a new report from WrestleVotes says though, and it evidently happened after Gunther's appearance on the July 4th episode of Monday Night Raw. During that episode, Gunther took on R-Truth, who was dressed as Uncle Sam, and after that Vince McMahon and the leadership in charge reportedly "really soured" on Gunther to the point that a burial on TV was being planned.

WrestleVotes wrote the following on Twitter. "Following his appearance on RAW on 7/4, those in power at the time really soured on Gunther for whatever ridiculous reason. To the point where a burial on TV was coming. Just a month later and quite the difference..."

Obviously, that didn't end up happening, as since the changeover Gunther has stayed in his winning ways and is still Intercontinental Champion over on SmackDown. Last night's match against Nakamura was stellar, and not only was the match the main event of last night's episode but it was also a showcase of both Gunther and Nakamura, another star who often didn't receive the spotlight he should have during the previous era.

It doesn't seem like Gunther is going anywhere anytime soon, though we'll have to wait and see what's next for his Intercontinental Championship run. After last night's match, it wouldn't be surprising to see a rematch between Gunther and Nakamura at some point, though Ricochet and Gunther was also teased for a rematch at some point.

Other stars who might be in that Title picture are Sheamus, Jinder Mahal, Madcap Moss, and Butch, especially if he ends up getting a repackage as has been rumored. If he's heading back to his original version, he might be a perfect pick to jump into the Intercontinental Championship scene, but then again, he could probably just tweak the Butch look and character a bit and still challenge for the Title.

We'll have to wait and see what happens, but what do you want to see happen with Gunther next? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!