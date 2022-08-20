WWE SmackDown: Sheamus Earns Intercontinental Title Match Against Gunther at Clash at the Castle

Gunther is currently the WWE Intercontinental Champion, and on tonight's SmackDown, a Fatal 5-Way was set to determine his next challenger. The match included Sheamus, Happy Corbin, Sami Zayn, Ricochet, and Madcap Moss, and it was quite the physical affair, with Sheamus sporting some big scrapes midway through. It looked as if each star in the match would take the win at some point, and the crowd was clearly behind Zayn, who ended up leaving with an apparent injury only to return and almost win the match. It was ultimately Sheamus who would win the match by pinning Ricochet, and he will challenge Gunther at Clash at the Castle.

Corbin went on a big run first, but then Sheamus ended up giving forearms to just about everyone, punishing each and every star in the match, at least until he got to Zayn, who clearly had the hometown crowd behind him. They even cheered him when Ricochet went to cover him, a perennial WWE favorite, so you know Zayn had the momentum behind him.

Zayn would then hit a Blue Thunder Bomb on Moss after that sequence, but Moss kicked out much to the crowd's dismay. Sami chants broke out next and he went up top but Corbin halted his ascent. Zayn knocked him down and then he kicked away Ricochet, though Sheamus got up on the top rope with him.

Sheamus then lifted up Zayn and delivered a White Noise from the top, and Zayn rolled himself out of the ring. Then Moss looked to take control but lost it to Ricochet who then lost it to Corbin. At that point, Zayn, who was holding his arm after the White Noise from Sheamus, was taken by officials to the back, and the match was officially made a 4-Way.

Moss then had Sheamus up top and hit a fallaway slam, and he would go for the cover but Sheamus kicked out. Ricochet would then cover Moss but he kicked out, and then Corbin covered Ricochet but he kicked out. Corbin and Ricochet then battled for a bit as the crowd chanted We Want Sami. Corbin hit a neckbreaker on Ricochet but he kicked out of the cover, and then Sheamus and Corbin exchanged strikes.

Corbin went to pick up Sheamus but he evaded and knocked Corbin over the top rope and then Moss went for the cover but he kicked out. Sheamus connected on Moss with a knee but Moss kicked out. More chants broke out and Sheamus then went for his finisher but Moss evaded only to get knocked out of the ring by Ricochet. Ricochet went up top and hit a sweet splash but the cover was broken up by Corbin.

Corbin ended up outside thanks to Ricochet, and then Zayn came back out to the ring and the crowd lost their minds. He caught Ricochet and hit a suplex and then lined up the Helluva Kick. He connected and covered Ricochet but Corbin pulled him out of the ring to break it up. Corbin slammed Zayn into the post and went for Ricochet, but Sheamus knocked him out and got the pin and the win. Sheamus will now challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship at Clash at the Castle.

