Former World Heavyweight Champion's WWE Contract Reportedly Expiring in 2024

The next year or so is likely to offer a massive free-agent market in the world of wrestling, and you can add another WWE Superstar to the mix. A new report from Fightful Select states that WWE Superstar Sheamus has a contract set to expire in 2024, and WWE sources say it is believed to be up in the first quarter or first half of the year. That timeframe isn't confirmed, and the report does note that there are lots of caveats in pro wrestling deals overall that could extend that deal. That said, if Sheamus is a free agent in early 2024, he will join other reported free agents like Drew McIntyre and Becky Lynch, adding to an already loaded free agent year.

Sheamus has been featured heavily on SmackDown, especially after forming the Brawling Brutes faction alongside Butch and Ridge Holland. The faction often finds itself featured on TV in some way, and Sheamus was featured heavily in the feud with Drew McIntyre and Gunther during Gunther's time on SmackDown.

Sheamus was also featured in what could end up being Edge's final match in WWE. Edge's deal is also expiring, and reports indicate there's some distance between Edge and WWE on the financial side of getting a deal done. Edge celebrated his 25th anniversary in WWE with a match on SmackDown, and his hand-picked opponent was Sheamus, whom he had never had a chance to wrestle one-on-one.

Sheamus would be a big signing for any wrestling company, but there's no sign that he would want to leave WWE. We'll have to wait and see how that works out, but another possible free agent is McIntyre. McIntyre returned to WWE after some time away at Money in the Bank, and since then he's been feuding with Gunther and working alongside Matt Riddle.

McIntyre also competed at WWE Superstar Spectacle in India, and afterward he addressed the various reports of his contract status. "I keep reading the internet myself. I just saw something earlier. The internet keeps talking about my future, I guess," McIntyre told Hindustan Times. "But my focus is on the here and now. I don't look to the future. I don't look to the past. I look to the present. My job right now is just making sure we give everybody in Hyderabad the best show possible and I'll continue to give the best performance I can give at every show."

McIntyre wouldn't give any other details, but he did add, "I can see [that] I don't plan to be anywhere else," McIntyre said. "That's as much as I can give." AEW fans would likely love to see McIntyre join the roster for some dream match-ups, and companies like Impact Wrestling and New Japan would surely be interested too. It's difficult to see McIntyre leaving WWE, but you never know in the world of wrestling.

Do you want to see Sheamus stay with WWE or venture out to another company?