WWE NXT Fans Are Not Happy About Walter’s Gunther Name Change

Tonight’s episode of WWE NXT featured Imperium and the Diamond Mine In the main event as Walter and Roderick Strong clashed one-on-one. It was a very strong showing for Strong, who came this close numerous times to beating the imposing Imperium leader, but despite those setbacks, Walter would emerge victoriously. Things were proceeding as normal untiL Walter said the winner of the match was Gunther, and that set the internet ablaze, as earlier reports said that WWE had filed for a trademark for the name Gunther Stark, but no one knew who that was referring to. Well, it seems now we do, and WWE fans are not happy with the name change. You can find some of the most entertaining reactions starting on the next slide.

It’s unknown why Gunther was chosen for Walter’s new name or why it had to be changed from Walter in the first place. The name change does suggest that after some time in stateside NXT he will probably head to Raw or SmackDown though, as most get at least a small change to their name when moving from NXT to the red and blue brands.

You can find the full trademark description below (via Fightful).

“Mark For: GUNTHER STARK trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”

What do you think of the name change? Let us know in the comments!

"I can't believe no one in WWE googled Gunther Stark and didn't catch the results"



This is the same company that didn't know when Cole's contract was up, didn't know Aleister's non-compete, and misspelled Oney's name on the release email.



I totally believe they didn't google. — Jeremy Lambert (@jeremylambert88) January 19, 2022

My mama call him WALTER. So imma still call him WALTER. pic.twitter.com/O16Inem0Kr — ✨🌟✨KammieDee ✨🌟✨ (@KAMMEDEE) January 19, 2022

There is literally no wrestler in the world that is easier to book than WALTER. You just leave him be himself – big and mean and imposing and one of the best wrestlers in the world. He will make every babyface he wrestles a star.



And these goons call him Gunther. — Garrett Kidney (@garrettkidney) January 19, 2022

