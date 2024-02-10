WWE Removes Brock Lesnar From WWE Intro, Replaced by SmackDown Star

WWE is taking yet another measure to erase Brock Lesnar from the company's history amidst ongoing sex trafficking allegations brought forth by Janel Grant. Lesnar was recently removed from WWE's mobile game WWE SuperCard as well as the WWE 2K24 40th edition of WrestleMania cover where he was replaced by John Cena. Now it appears that he's has been wiped from the iconic "Then. Now. Forever." intro that airs ahead of every WWE PLE and television program. Lesnar has been replaced by LA Knight, a rising star within the company and a current member of the SmackDown roster.

Lesnar was also pulled from the 2024 Royal Rumble and according to some reports he was replaced by NXT's Bron Breakker who carried out Lesnar's initial role including his eliminations. According to sources familiar with the matter, there is an expectation that Lesnar will be downplayed as much as possible by 2K, other licenses with WWE, and, apparently, the company itself.

WWE has removed Brock Lesnar from the opening intro & replaced w/LA Knight. pic.twitter.com/QQCPWezt86 — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) February 10, 2024

Ms. Grant's lawsuit alleges that former WWE CEO and Chairman Vince McMahon abused her sexually while she was an employee, sent her unsolicited photographs and sexually exploited her to other WWE higher-ups, including the former Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis. Though Lesnar was never directly named in the lawsuit filed by Grant and her attorney on January 25, it did reference a former UFC Heavyweight Champion that the company was actively trying to re-sign in 2020.

After a brief retirement in 2022 following the initial sexual misconduct allegations came to light and was then the subject on an investigation by WWE's Board of Directors which saw Paul Levesque (Triple H) appointed Head of Talent Relations and Head of Creative while Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan were momentarily named Co-CEOs.

McMahon returned to the WWE in January of 2023 where he forced himself onto the board as the Executive Chairman of the Board. He appointed allies and former WWE co-presidents Michelle Wilson and George Barrios in the vacant board seats. He then helped initiate a sale of WWE which later led to the WWE-UFC merger to create the sports powerhouse TKO. McMahon officially resigned from his position at TKO shortly after the allegations were made public and Slim Jim paused their ongoing parternship with the company ahead of the Royal Rumble. McMahon is currently under federal investigation for the alleged crimes that took place including "rape, sex trafficking, sexual assault, commercial sex transaction, harassment or discrimination" against current or former WWE employees.