Hangman Page Teases Revisiting Unfinished AEW Storyline

Since the company's inception in 2019, "Hangman" Adam Page has been one of AEW's most consistent talents. The 31-year-old made his ace aspirations clear at AEW's early launch events, setting his sights on the AEW World Championship. Hangman had the opportunity to become the company's inaugural champion at AEW All Out 2019 but came up short to Chris Jericho. This sparked a multi-year redemption arc for Hangman, which saw him sink to the lowest of lows just to eventually reach the highest of highs at AEW Full Gear 2021. At that event, Hangman defeated former friend and tag partner Kenny Omega to claim the ever-elusive AEW World Title.

After reigning with the promotion's top prize for just over six months, Hangman laid low. Former friends the Young Bucks approached him multiple times in an effort to reunite for the AEW World Trios Titles tournament, but Hangman politely turned down the offers. He would eventually fill a third slot for the Dark Order in the tournament finals, resulting in him standing opposite the Bucks and their eventual third man, Kenny Omega.

The Elite ultimately bested Dark Order in a friendly tournament finals, as both units operated as faces. This led many to believe that Hangman and The Elite could make good in the end, but an ill-timed suspension left that question unanswered. Omega and the Bucks returned from their suspension this past fall and were immediately tied up in a best-of-seven with Death Triangle, while Hangman was locked in a blood feud with Jon Moxley.

Following AEW Revolution, The Elite have lost their AEW World Trios Titles and Hangman has defeated Moxley once and for all. With both sides freed up for the time being, Hangman has teased rekindling his friendship with the Bucks.

This week's Being The Elite featured Hangman taking a phone call from Dark Order's Evil Uno where he emphasized that he's "done" with Moxley, but agreed to team with Uno and Stu Grayson to face Moxley and his Blackpool Combat Club stablemates this Wednesday. As he was speaking, Hangman adjusted photos on his shelf, resulting in one that was flipped backwards falling over. Hangman picked up this photo, revealing it to be a picture of himself alongside Kenny and the Bucks. Hangman stared at the image for a couple of seconds before returning it to the shelf, this time facing it sideways.

Hangman talks to Evil Uno about his tag team partners in Winnipeg and looks back at an Old Dusty Photo Frame of his old friends....



It's happening. Not a matter of if, but WHEN. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/6BJBFVGwXP — Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 (@DrainBamager) March 13, 2023

Considering how much The Elite love to use symbolism in their storylines, Hangman turning the photo sideways indicates that he's "open" to a reunion, but is not embracing it fully just yet. It's also worth noting that Omega has recently teased resuming a singles run following his trios loss, meaning an Elite reunion could be just between the Bucks and Hangman.

AEW Dynamite airs this Wednesday at 8 PM ET on TBS.