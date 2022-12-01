Watch: Kenny Omega Addresses AEW Audience for First Time Since Suspension

The Elite are back in AEW. The trio of Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks made their return at AEW Full Gear, unsuccessfully challenging Death Triangle for the AEW World Trios Championships. With that pay-per-view bout ending under shenanigans, as Rey Fenix used a hammer on Omega's head, AEW President Tony Khan extended the match to become a best-of-seven series. Death Triangle picked up another victory that following week on AEW Dynamite, once again turning to the hammer, but The Elite got on the scoreboard on the most recent edition of AEW's Wednesday night broadcast.

Omega took to the microphone as AEW Dynamite was about to go off the air, delivering his signature "goodbye and goodnight" sign off. After the broadcast feed was cut, Omega continued on the mic and addressed the fans in attendance for the first time since the now-infamous AEW All Out press conference.

"So whether you love us whether you hate us whether you're indifferent to us, hopefully something that you saw on this show allowed you for a moment in time to have a good time," Omega said.

The Best Bout Machine revealed that his "good time" was having the chance to wrestle, as he mentioned that he has not done a lot of that this year.

"For me, my good time was being able to performed in front of you guys," Omega continued. "It's something that I've been missing for nine weeks or so and then before then, yikes, about nine months. Crazy to think about it. But today, I was able to cut loose, not only with you guys but with some of my best friends in the whole wide world that's these guys right here."

Omega and the Bucks continue their best-of-seven series with Fenix, Pentagon Jr., and Pac next week on AEW Dynamite in their fourth of at least five matches. If the series goes to a seventh fall, that win-or-go-home match will take place on the January 11th, 2023 edition of AEW Dynamite, as Omega is occupied on January 4th with New Japan Pro Wrestling obligations. Omega is scheduled to do battle with IWGP United States Champion Will Ospreay at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, a singles clash that has been building for over six years now. It's unclear if Omega will make any appearances for NJPW before Wrestle Kingdom or if Ospreay will pop up on AEW television in advance.