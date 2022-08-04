AEW Dynamite: The Undisputed Elite Split, Hangman Page Seemingly Reunites With The Young Bucks

This week's AEW Dynamite saw the sudden split of The Undisputed Elite and the apparent reunion of Hangman Page and The Young Bucks. The group kicked off a segment during the first hour celebrating their return to television, though Adam Cole was quick to inform everyone that he still wasn't medically cleared to compete. He said he wanted nothing more than for the group to become the first AEW World Trios Champions, but with Cole and Kyle O'Reilly both out of action and Bobby Fish not being selected as their partner, he said the Bucks couldn't enter the tournament.

He then corrected himself, saying they wouldn't be physically able to compete in the tournament. The three then jumped Matt and Nick Jackson, prompting Hangman Page to run out with a metal pipe and chase the heels away.

The Bucks have been teasing a reunion with Page ever since Hangman beat Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship at Full Gear 2021. More hints of their reunion dropped once all three had lost the AEW World and Tag Team Championships, though there's still Page's alliance with The Dark Order that needs to be addressed. Most of their storyline has been playing out on episodes of Being The Elite.

What just happened between Adam Cole, #reDRagon and the Young Bucks?! It’s #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/mD31m86Dfp — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 4, 2022

Hangman Adam Page just saved the Young Bucks from a potentially brutal assault by Adam Cole and #reDRagon! Are we looking at a potential reunion in the near future?! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/CkdisCSG47 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 4, 2022

This story is developing...