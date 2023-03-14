Hasbulla Gets the WWE Golden Title and a Shoutout From The Rock

Hasbulla Magomedov, the Russian social media star, took to Twitter this week to reveal he had gotten his hands on the WWE Golden Title. The championship belt was initially given to Snoop Dogg to promote WrestleMania 39, but mysteriously "disappeared" during one of his concerts. It has since been passed around to various celebrities and athletes to help build up the hype for this year's WrestleMania in Los Angeles and it looks like it made its way to "Mini Khabib." Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson even gave the young man a nod on social media after he posted the photo.

"You always have been and always will be the People's Champ 💪🏾 Let me see drop People's Elbows on some fools!" Johnson wrote. This year's WrestleMania will take place on April 1-2 at SoFi Stadium.

You always have been and always will be the People’s Champ 💪🏾

Let me see drop People’s Elbows on some fools! 😉👊🏾 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) March 14, 2023

This story is developing...