Rob Gronkowski Brings the WWE Golden Title to Super Bowl LVII

Snoop Dogg's custom WWE Golden Championship first went "missing" back in December and has been getting picked up and passed around by different celebrities ever since. It now looks like the title has reached Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona, as Rob Gronkowski posted a video on WWE's social media with the title, bringing it with him to both the Pro Bowl and the Super Bowl. Stay tuned for updates in case the title changes hands before the big game.

Gronkowski has a bit of history with WWE, even signing a contract with the company when he initially retired from pro football. He won the WWE 24/7 Championship at WrestleMania 37 and even briefly held it after agreeing to come out of retirement and play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for two seasons.

This story is developing...