Watch: Is Vanessa Hudgens Video Teasing WWE WrestleMania 39 Appearance?

WrestleMania 39 is in Los Angeles California this year, and as you might expect, it is already looking to be a star-studded affair as a result. Snoop Dogg, Jojo Siwa, and Gabriel Iglesias have already been involved in the WrestleMania 39 rollout, and now another star is getting into the mix. That would be Princess Switch and Bad Boys for Life star Vanessa Hudgens, who revealed on social media that she is now in possession of Snoop's Golden WWE Championship. The Title's been floating around a bit, and now Hudgens has it. So, could this be a tease that she is involved with WrestleMania this year? We'll have to wait and see, but you can watch the video below.

The video starts out with Hudgens holding the Title above her head, and then in another scene, we see the Title on a chair while Hudgens is in a green dress with a drink, giving cheers to the Golden Title. Then in the last scene, Hudgens is talking to the Title, saying "but you're really pretty. Like, really pretty" before the video ends.

.@VanessaHudgens has the #WWEGoldenTitle on a thirsty Thursday? This could be the start of something new 😉 pic.twitter.com/xIubtiSDQE — WWE (@WWE) March 9, 2023

WrestleMania 39 would be the perfect event to bring Hudgens in, and in the past she's already revealed she watches wrestling, sharing her appreciation for Jade Cargill. Hopefully, something comes of this, but even if not the Golden Title will surely be involved in the big event somehow.

Hudgens is the star of Netflix's popular holiday movie series The Princess Switch, which has delivered three films so far. In an interview with Screen Rant, Hudgens talked about the franchise and the biggest challenge of playing so many characters in one film.

"It's that, exactly. Just creating defined characters so that I don't need prosthetics in order to showcase different people. But then, when it came to the switches for all of the characters, I was nervous because I want to make sure that the story actually works in that we're doing these characters justice, and I just tried to pick a couple of things that I do for each character," Hudgens said. "And of course, the way each character perceives that character that they're trying to portray and just embedding that all into how they choose to present themselves."

As for what's next for the franchise, Hudgens might want to take a break from Christmas and switch it up with Halloween in the future.

"I don't know. I feel like I need a little break from Christmas for a minute. My first passion, really, is Halloween. So I feel like I'm going to probably start dipping my toes in that pool soon. But you know, it's so special to me to be a part of people's holiday season," Hudgens said.

Do you want to see Hudgens join the fun at WrestleMania 39? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!