How Close Was Bray Wyatt to Signing With AEW?

Before he made his return to WWE last fall, Bray Wyatt was a free agent for well over one calendar year. The real-life Windham Rotunda's unique character and creative mindset made him a hot commodity for any wrestling promotion, and numerous top brands expressed interest in bringing in the Eater of Worlds. Impact Wrestling was constantly attached to Wyatt's name but progress on a deal never truly materialized. The same goes for AEW, as fans long linked Wyatt to Tony Khan's company, but nothing ever evolved past the rumor stage. Even actor Freddie Prinze Jr. had revealed ideas to build his blossoming wrestling promotion around Wyatt and Wyatt's brother, Bo Dallas.

While Wyatt ultimately opted to return to WWE, new rumblings reveal he was much closer than expected to arriving elsewhere.

Bray Wyatt Almost Joined AEW

(Photo: AEW, WWE)

Bray Wyatt was nearly All Elite.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Wyatt and AEW reached the point in negotiations that broadcast partner TNT was "told of a date" for Wyatt's debut. This ultimately fell through, with the cause believed to be related to money. The report adds that Impact Wrestling, Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide, and various Japanese promotions were also interested in Wyatt.

AEW President Tony Khan was asked about Wyatt in Fall 2021, when rumors of his AEW signing were reaching a fever pitch.

"He's a great wrestler and I have to be honest, we haven't really talked at all. I've known him in personal life and have gotten to spend a little bit of time with him, but as far as that, we haven't talked," Khan said in October 2021. "I saw lots of rumors, but that isn't something anyone has really talked about, but you never know."

Bray Wyatt's AEW Presence

(Photo: AEW)

While Wyatt never appeared in a non-WWE ring, his presence has been felt across the professional wrestling world, especially in AEW.

Last month at AEW ALL IN: London, several stars paid tribute to the late Wyatt. New Japan Pro Wrestling's Mercedes Monè (formerly known as Sasha Banks) was shown in the crowd wearing a "WINDHAM" arm band. Buddy Matthews held a lantern during House of Black's entrance ahead of their AEW World Trios Titles match.

Beyond those tributes, Khan granted permission to anyone on the AEW roster to miss recent AEW TV if they wanted to attend Wyatt's funeral services.